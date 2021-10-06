Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires £167.40 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer bought 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £167.40 ($218.71).

LON:BRW traded down GBX 12.75 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 358.75 ($4.69). 532,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.71. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRW. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

