Brian Edward Davis Sells 5,063 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 297,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,539,000.

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

