Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. RLX Technology comprises approximately 3.7% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of RLX Technology worth $69,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 61,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,166. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

