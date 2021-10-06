British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 288.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after acquiring an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

