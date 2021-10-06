British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 217,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 4,346,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

