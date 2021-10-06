Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 24,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.28. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

