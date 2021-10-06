Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

