Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

