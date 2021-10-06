Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

DCI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 373,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,929. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.