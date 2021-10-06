Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

INSE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,672. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $11,475,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

