Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.95 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,921. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

