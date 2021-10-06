Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.95 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,921. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.