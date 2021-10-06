Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%.

Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,999. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

