Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

