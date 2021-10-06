Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $374.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.44 million and the highest is $381.27 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 252,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,946. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

