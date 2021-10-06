Brokers Issue Forecasts for CONSOL Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

