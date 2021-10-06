Brokers Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTA. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.