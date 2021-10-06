Brokers Issue Forecasts for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

