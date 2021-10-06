Brokers Issue Forecasts for PACCAR Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

