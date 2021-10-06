Brokers Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -251.32 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.