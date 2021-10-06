Brokers Set Expectations for iBio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for iBio in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -6.24. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iBio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iBio by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 19.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

