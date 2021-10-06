Brokers Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

