Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 154,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,289. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.