Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. 15,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

