BTMX (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00252303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00106825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011967 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

