Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 34,822 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

