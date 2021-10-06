Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Cut to C$10.70

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$10.75 to C$10.70 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

BCF traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$7.95 and a 1 year high of C$10.55.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

