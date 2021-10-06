Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BHLL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
About Bunker Hill Mining
