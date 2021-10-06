Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.