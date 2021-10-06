Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.87% of Business First Bancshares worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

