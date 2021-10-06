ByteNext Trading Down 7.4% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $26,068.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00057299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00127611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.42 or 0.99646445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.96 or 0.06244532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

