C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,913,936 shares of company stock valued at $97,078,725 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.72.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

