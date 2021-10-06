Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $149.66. 38,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

