Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

