Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $127.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. 9,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 571,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 348,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Finally, Tappan Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

