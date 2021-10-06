CafeSwap Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $65,516.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 7,012,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,959,814 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

