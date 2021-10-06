California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of California Water Service Group worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $430,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1,546.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.