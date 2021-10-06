Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.49

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 631523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

