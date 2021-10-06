Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.49

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 631523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.
CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Calix (NYSE:CALX)
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.