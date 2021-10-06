Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $756.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.