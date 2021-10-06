Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 0.8%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 63,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 81,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Can B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.