Canaccord Genuity Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$41.53 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$43.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
