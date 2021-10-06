Canaccord Genuity Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$41.53 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$43.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

