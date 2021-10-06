Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Cut by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290,691 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $123,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

CNI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

