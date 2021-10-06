Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.51

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $12,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

