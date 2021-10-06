Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Up 0%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.99. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.