Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,902,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 911,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

