Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Cannae worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,964,000 after acquiring an additional 386,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 42.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Cannae by 31.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

