Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

