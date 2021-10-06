Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,779,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

