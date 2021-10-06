Capital One Financial Weighs in on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

