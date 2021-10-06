Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

