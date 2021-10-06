Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 250,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,306. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

